Apple fulfils 100 per cent clean energy goal

Apple has just turned greener. The tech giant on Monday, April 9, said it has fulfilled its goal of powering all its facilities in 43 countries with renewable energy. The facilities include offices, data centres and retail stores.

The firm also confirmed that nine more suppliers recently agreed to run its operations fully with help of wind and solar energy. It means Apple Inc. now has the commitment of as many as 23 suppliers helping it to go completely green. The latest nine suppliers include Finisar, an American firm that makes parts to power Face ID and Animoji and Pegatron with iPhone factories in Shanghai and Kunshan in China.

Besides Apple, major American corporations like Wal-Mart and Alphabet have brought renewable energy in massive forms, helping wind and solar industries to propel.

Solar and wind energy is taking a nosedive because of technological progress and increased production of panels and turbines worldwide, helping companies seeking an environment-friendly image to fulfil their objectives by not spending too much.

Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president for environment, policy and social initiatives said in an interview, for instance, that they were not spending more than they would have and it was paying off.

Apple is now thinking of pushing the suppliers to embrace cent per cent renewable energy as well and it knows that it would create a competition to grab a share of Apple's business and cause a universal good.

But is everything still fine?

Although Apple's green initiative has been praised by many, an article in Mashable said the fact that Apple doesn't change its position on replacing and repairing its electronic products and encourages more buy which means making more and more items that deplete energy and resources.

"As a business that makes sense, but as an environmentally conscious company it's destructive," said the article.

