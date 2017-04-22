Do your bit, save the planet: Google's Earth Day Doodle

Earth Day is a day of gratitude to Mother Earth, says PM Narendra Modi

Apple celebrates Earth Day, releases video series

International

ians-IANS English

By Ians English

New York, April 22: In celebration of Earth Day 2017, Apple has released a new video series featuring candid interviews with employees leading Apples efforts to address climate change, conserve resources and pioneer safer materials.

The new video series that the tech titan posted on its page features yaks, breathing buildings and making one-half gallon of artificial sweat every day.

As a part of the celebration, Apple told about its new headquarters based in Cupertino, California.

'Apple Park', which opened for its employees earlier in April, is the world's largest naturally ventilated building, projected to require no heating or air conditioning for nine months of the year.

Apple's new headquarters replaced five million square feet of asphalt and concrete with grassy fields and over 9,000 native, drought-resistant trees, and is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, the company said.

With 17 MW of rooftop solar, Apple Park will run one of the largest on-site solar energy installations in the world.

According to the '2017 Environmental Responsibility Report' Apple was now powering 96 per cent of its operations with renewable energy in the company's offices, retail stores and product distribution centres.

Apple is now 100 per cent renewable in 24 countries, including all of its data centres.

In the report, Apple also set an aim to help put an end to mining on earth and said it is planning to use 100 per cent recycled material to manufacture its products.

In 2016, Apple launched Liam, the experimental automated technology that disassembles iPhone 6 for recycling.

IANS