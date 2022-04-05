Anti India propaganda: Govt blocks 18 Indian, 4 Pakistani YouTube channels

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 05: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has blocked 22 YouTube channels including 4 being run from Pakistan.

    The ban came into effect as the channels were spreading disinformation related to India's national security.

    In a note the ministry said while utilising the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, has issued orders on 04.04.2022 for blocking of twenty-two (22) YouTube based news channels, three (3) Twitter accounts, one (1) Facebook account, and one (1) news website. The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 260 crore, and were used to spread fake news, and coordinated disinformation over social media on subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security, India's foreign relations, and public order.

    This is the first time action has been taken on the Indian YouTube based news publishers since the notification of the IT Rules, 2021 in February last year. Through the recent blocking order, eighteen (18) Indian and four (4) Pakistan based YouTube news channels have been blocked.

    Multiple YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content ordered to be blocked also included certain anti-India content posted from multiple social media accounts operated in a coordinated manner from Pakistan.

    It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by the these Indian YouTube based channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and aimed at jeopardising India's foreign relations with other countries.

    The blocked Indian YouTube channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news channels, including images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic. False thumbnails were used; and title and thumbnail of the videos were frequently altered to increase the virality of content on social media. In certain cases, it was also observed that systematic anti-India fake news was originating from Pakistan.

    With this action, since December 2021, the Ministry has issued directions for blocking of 78 YouTube based news channels and several other social media accounts on grounds related to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, etc.

    The Government of India remains committed towards ensuring an authentic, trustworthy, and safe online news media environment, and thwart any attempts at undermining India's sovereignty and integrity, national security, foreign relations, and public order, the I&B ministry also said.

    List of blocked channels:

    Sl. No

    YouTube Channel Name

    Media Statistics

    Indian YouTube channels

    1.

    ARP News

    Subscribers:

    Total Views: 4,40,68,652

    2.

    AOP News

    Subscribers: NA

    Total Views: 74,04,673

    3.

    LDC News

    Subscribers: 4,72,000

    Total Views:6,46,96,730

    4.

    SarkariBabu

    Subscribers: 2,44,000

    Total Views: 4,40,14,435

    5.

    SS ZONE Hindi

    Subscribers: N.A

    Total Views:5,28,17,274

    6.

    Smart News

    Subscribers: NA

    Total Views: 13,07,34,161

    7.

    News23Hindi

    Subscribers: NA

    Total Views: 18,72,35,234

    8.

    Online Khabar

    Subscribers: NA

    Total Views: 4,16,00,442

    9.

    DP news

    Subscribers: NA

    Total Views: 11,99,224

    10.

    PKB News

    Subscribers: NA

    Total Views: 2,97,71,721

    11.

    KisanTak

    Subscribers: NA

    Total Views: 36,54,327

    12.

    Borana News

    Subscribers: NA

    Total Views: 2,46,53,931

    13.

    Sarkari News Update

    Subscribers: NA

    Total Views: 2,05,05,161

    14.

    Bharat Mausam

    Subscribers: 2,95,000

    Total Views: 7,04,14,480

    15.

    RJ ZONE 6

    Subscribers: NA

    Total Views: 12,44,07,625

    16.

    Exam Report

    Subscribers: NA

    Total Views: 3,43,72,553

    17.

    Digi Gurukul

    Subscribers: NA

    Total Views: 10,95,22,595

    18.

    दिनभरकीखबरें

    Subscribers: NA

    Total Views: 23,69,305

    Pakistan based YouTube channels

    19.

    DuniyaMeryAagy

    Subscribers: 4,28,000

    Total Views: 11,29,96,047

    20.

    Ghulam NabiMadni

    Total Views: 37,90,109

    21.

    HAQEEQAT TV

    Subscribers: 40,90,000

    Total Views: 1,46,84,10,797

    22.

    HAQEEQAT TV 2.0

    Subscribers: 3,03,000

    Total Views: 37,542,059

