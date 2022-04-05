“There would be no growth until there is a struggle,” says Young YouTuber Awanish Singh

Anti India propaganda: Govt blocks 18 Indian, 4 Pakistani YouTube channels

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 05: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has blocked 22 YouTube channels including 4 being run from Pakistan.

The ban came into effect as the channels were spreading disinformation related to India's national security.

In a note the ministry said while utilising the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, has issued orders on 04.04.2022 for blocking of twenty-two (22) YouTube based news channels, three (3) Twitter accounts, one (1) Facebook account, and one (1) news website. The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 260 crore, and were used to spread fake news, and coordinated disinformation over social media on subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security, India's foreign relations, and public order.

This is the first time action has been taken on the Indian YouTube based news publishers since the notification of the IT Rules, 2021 in February last year. Through the recent blocking order, eighteen (18) Indian and four (4) Pakistan based YouTube news channels have been blocked.

Multiple YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content ordered to be blocked also included certain anti-India content posted from multiple social media accounts operated in a coordinated manner from Pakistan.

It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by the these Indian YouTube based channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and aimed at jeopardising India's foreign relations with other countries.

The blocked Indian YouTube channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news channels, including images of their news anchors to mislead the viewers to believe that the news was authentic. False thumbnails were used; and title and thumbnail of the videos were frequently altered to increase the virality of content on social media. In certain cases, it was also observed that systematic anti-India fake news was originating from Pakistan.

With this action, since December 2021, the Ministry has issued directions for blocking of 78 YouTube based news channels and several other social media accounts on grounds related to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, public order, etc.

The Government of India remains committed towards ensuring an authentic, trustworthy, and safe online news media environment, and thwart any attempts at undermining India's sovereignty and integrity, national security, foreign relations, and public order, the I&B ministry also said.

List of blocked channels:

Sl. No YouTube Channel Name Media Statistics Indian YouTube channels 1. ARP News Subscribers: Total Views: 4,40,68,652 2. AOP News Subscribers: NA Total Views: 74,04,673 3. LDC News Subscribers: 4,72,000 Total Views:6,46,96,730 4. SarkariBabu Subscribers: 2,44,000 Total Views: 4,40,14,435 5. SS ZONE Hindi Subscribers: N.A Total Views:5,28,17,274 6. Smart News Subscribers: NA Total Views: 13,07,34,161 7. News23Hindi Subscribers: NA Total Views: 18,72,35,234 8. Online Khabar Subscribers: NA Total Views: 4,16,00,442 9. DP news Subscribers: NA Total Views: 11,99,224 10. PKB News Subscribers: NA Total Views: 2,97,71,721 11. KisanTak Subscribers: NA Total Views: 36,54,327 12. Borana News Subscribers: NA Total Views: 2,46,53,931 13. Sarkari News Update Subscribers: NA Total Views: 2,05,05,161 14. Bharat Mausam Subscribers: 2,95,000 Total Views: 7,04,14,480 15. RJ ZONE 6 Subscribers: NA Total Views: 12,44,07,625 16. Exam Report Subscribers: NA Total Views: 3,43,72,553 17. Digi Gurukul Subscribers: NA Total Views: 10,95,22,595 18. दिनभरकीखबरें Subscribers: NA Total Views: 23,69,305 Pakistan based YouTube channels 19. DuniyaMeryAagy Subscribers: 4,28,000 Total Views: 11,29,96,047 20. Ghulam NabiMadni Total Views: 37,90,109 21. HAQEEQAT TV Subscribers: 40,90,000 Total Views: 1,46,84,10,797 22. HAQEEQAT TV 2.0 Subscribers: 3,03,000 Total Views: 37,542,059