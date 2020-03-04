  • search
    An employee in Amazon US tests positive for Coronavirus

    By
    |

    California, Mar 04: The online retailer giant Amazon.com Inc has confirmed that one of its employees in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

    According to report, a spokesperson of the company has said that they are supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine.

    The spokeswoman confirmed a report by Bloomberg News that all co-workers in contact with the employee, who worked at Amazon's South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, had been informed.

    On Sunday also, two employees in Milan, Italy, had been infected with the virus and were under quarantine, as per the organisation.

    The number of coronavirus deaths in the US rose to nine so far, more than 100 cases in 15 states, according to the US health officials. All of the deaths occurred in Washington state.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 9:49 [IST]
