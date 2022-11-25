Amnesty to suspended Twitter accounts begins next week: What else did Musk say?

Amnesty may have indulged in activities prohibited under FCRA: Reports

New York, Nov 25: Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said he is granting 'amnesty' to suspended accounts, after he asked in a poll to vote on reinstatement for accounts that have not 'broken the law or engaged in egregious spam'. The yes vote was 72 per cent. The online safety experts meanwhile predict that this will give rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation.

Taking to micro-blogging platform Musk wrote,''The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.''

The people have spoken.



Amnesty begins next week.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

It must be noted that former President Donald Trump has said he won't return to Twitter but has not deleted his account.

In yet another tweet, the wealthiest man on the planet said said there could be improvements to Twitter's speed.

World Cup traffic hit almost 20,000 tweets per second: What else did Musk say?

''You might notice small, sometimes major, improvements in speed of Twitter. Will be especially significant in countries far away from USA,'' Musk also wrote.

You might notice small, sometimes major, improvements in speed of Twitter. Will be especially significant in countries far away from USA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

Musk also claimed that the hate speech impressions on Twitter were down by one-third from pre-spike levels.

Congratulating the Twitter team, Musk wrote,''Hate speech impressions down by 1/3 from pre-spike levels. Congrats to Twitter team!.''

Hate speech impressions down by 1/3 from pre-spike levels. Congrats to Twitter team! pic.twitter.com/5BWaQoIlip — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

''I have half a mind to wag my finger at the 1500 accounts that caused the spike, but I shall forebear.''

Last month, a report mentioned that 1,500 accounts were suspended for posting hate speech on the micro-blogging platform, as reported by IANS.

'Wasn’t Twitter supposed to die by now?’: What else did Musk say?

Earlier, the Tesla boss had shown the door to top executives and half of the company's 7,500 employees after he formally acquired Twitter. In India too, Musk had fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Back on November 1, Musk had announced that Twitter would soon charge users USD 8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to keep their verified status and the blue check badges that come with it.

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a USD 44 billion deal. The deal was however mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.

Story first published: Friday, November 25, 2022, 8:38 [IST]