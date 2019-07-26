  • search
    Amidst failing economy, thousands demand Imran Khan’s resignation

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Islamabad, July 26: Thousands of supporters of Pakistan's opposition parties are rallying across the country, urging Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down over what they say is his failure in handling the nation's ailing economy.

    Thursday's rallies, dubbed the "Black Day," marked the first anniversary of the parliamentary elections that brought Khan into office.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

    Khan's political opponents say Pakistan's military intervened in those elections on his behalf, allegations denied by the army.

    About 10,000 people attended an opposition rally in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Similar rallies were to be held in other major cities.

    Now, Imran Khan claims Pulwama terror attack an 'indigenous thing'

    The rallies came less than two weeks after Pakistani businesses observed a daylong strike against taxes, which the opposition says were imposed as part of the International Monetary Fund's recent USD 6 billion bailout package for Pakistan.

    Story first published: Friday, July 26, 2019, 8:20 [IST]
