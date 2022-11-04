'Allah has given me another life': Imran Khan after surviving assassination bid

Monitoring situation in Pakistan: India after Imran Khan shot in the leg during rally

Islamabad, Nov 04: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan survived a suspected assassination attempt during his rally in Wazirabad today. "Allah has given me another life, I will fight back Inshallah," said Imran Khan in his first reaction after the incident.

Khan alleged that the current prime minister, interior minister and an army general plotted the failed "assassination attempt" on him, his close aide said in a video statement.

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar in a video statement said that party chairman Khan has named three suspects who could be behind today's attack.

Allah has given me another life, I will fight back Inshallah, Imran Khan’s latest statement. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022

"Imran Khan called us and told us to convey this message to the nation on his behalf...He said that he believes three people - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal (Naseer) - were involved in the attack on him," Umar said.

He said they should be immediately removed from their current positions.

Khan, 70, sustained bullet injury on his leg when a gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march, killing one person. The former prime minister was out of danger.

In a statement, the Punjab police said that seven people were injured and one person was killed during the attack. It added that a suspect has been arrested.

with PTI inputs

Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 1:11 [IST]