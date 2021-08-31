Aircraft disabled in Kabul: They will never fly again says US military

YouTube
    Washington, Aug 31: The US has said that before it left Afghanistan, it had disabled scores of aircraft as well as a high tech rocket defence system at the Kabul Airport. 73 aircraft that were already at the Hamid Karzai airport were demilitarised or rendered useless, Central Command head General Kenneth McKenzie said.

    Those aircraft will never fly again and will not be operated by anyone, he also said. Most of them are non-mission capable to begin with. However they will never be flown again, he also said.

    The Pentagon which built up a force of nearly 6,000 troops to occupy and operate the airport when the airlift began on August 14 left behind 70 MRAP armoured tactical vehicles that it disabled before leaving, he said. McKenzie further said that they elected to keep those systems in operation up until the very last minute before the last US aircraft left.

    Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 9:43 [IST]
