  • search

Air Niugini plane overshoots runway in Micronesia, ditches into Pacific Lagoon

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Wellington (New Zealand), Sep 28: A passenger plane ditched in a lagoon on Friday after overshooting the runway on a remote Micronesian island, local media reported.

    The Air Niugini plane was attempting to land at Weno airport and ended up in Chuuk lagoon, Pacific Daily News reported, citing airport official Jimmy Emilio, reported news agency AFP.

    Air Niugini plane overshoots runway in Micronesia, ditches into Pacific Lagoon
    Air Niugini plane overshoots runway in Micronesia. Courtesy: @redball2

    Local journalist Makereta Komai, said, "46 passengers and 11 crew members on #AirNiugini flight that crashed in Chuuk, . The airline confirmed that its Boeing 737-800 series aircraft, P2-PXE landed short of the runway whilst landing at Chuuk Island of the Federated States of Micronesia this morning."

    Also Read | Philippine govt's anti-drug campaign kills 444 in one month!

    Photographs and videos posted on Twitter show locals helping passengers into boats beside the stricken half submerged plane. Papua New Huniea media reported that the plane was flown by a PNG pilot with an expatriate compatriot when it landed in the sea.

    Also Read | Canada MPs vote to strip Myanmar's Suu Kyi of honorary citizenship over Rohingyas

    Air Niugini is Papua New Guinea's national airline. Australia's ABC reported that Papua New Guinea's Accident Investigation Commission was preparing to send a team to the accident site.

    Read more about:

    papua new guinea plane crash pacific ocean airlines

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 15:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue