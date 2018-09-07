  • search

Maldives: Air India flight lands on wrong runway at Male airport

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Male, Sep 7: Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Male landed on a non-operational runway at Velana International Airport in Maldives.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In a statement, Air India said that the Airbus A320 Neo aircraft landed on an under-construction runway. All 136 passengers and crew on board the flight are safe. It is investigating why the flight landed on the wrong runway. The aircraft had to be towed to the parking bay at the Velana International Airport.

    Reports said that the new runway is 3,400ft long and 60 meters wide. The 'Code F' standard runway will have the capacity to manage the largest airlines from across the world. More than 60 hectares of land was reclaimed for to build the runway when the project to construct it began in 2015.

    In August, a Jet Airways flight was not even on the runway when it tried to take off from the Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia.

    Read more about:

    air india maldives

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue