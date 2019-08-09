After Samjhauta Express, Pak decides to shut down Thar Express services to India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Islamabad, Aug 09: After Samjhauta Express, Pakistan government has decided to now shut down Thar Express services to India.

Thar Express, connecting Pakistan and India will be the second train service that will be shut down by Pakistan authorities, Sheikh Rasheed, Federal Minister for Railways announced.

Every Saturday, the Thar Link Express departs from Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station on the outskirts of Jodhpur, and makes a 320km journey to Munabao in Barmer on the international border. The train then crosses over to Pakistan.

Though there was no official word to North Western Railway's Jodhpur division on any cancellation, uncertainty loomed during the day.

"We have not received any communication or information from any side till now regarding Thar Express. As per the current information, it will depart as scheduled today," Jodhpur division spokesperson Gopal Sharma said.

Since its resumption, Thar Express too has been popular with people visiting families across the border, and for Pakistani Hindus who plan to migrate to India.

The move comes days after the Narendra Modi government scrapped Article 370, Article 35A and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories (UTs) with two Lieutenant Governors. While Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature, Ladakh will be a UT without a legislature.