    After LoC ceasefire agreement, onus on India for progress: Imran Khan

    By
    |

    Islamabad, Feb 27: Following the decision by India and Pakistan to commit to the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC), Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the country is ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.

    In a set of tweets marking the second anniversary of Pakistan's retaliatory air strikes after the Indian Air Force carried out the Balakot strike, Khan said that India must take steps to meet the Kashmir people's right to self-determination.

    "I welcome restoration of the ceasefire along the LoC. The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India," Khan said in a tweet.

    Be it LAC or LoC, why NSA Ajit Doval gets top billing in national security planning

    India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand & right of the Kashmiri people to self determination acc to UNSC resolutions, he also said.

    External Affairs spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava had said on Thursday the ceasefire agreement does not amount to a change of India's position on key issues related to Pakistan. "India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan. We have always maintained that we are committed to addressing issues, if any, in a peaceful and bilateral manner. On key issues, our position remains unchanged. I don't need to reiterate it, he also said.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 27, 2021, 12:03 [IST]
    X