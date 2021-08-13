YouTube
    After Kandahar, Taliban captures Lashkar Gah

    New Delhi, Aug 13: After Kandahar, the Taliban have captured the key southern city of Lashkar Gah, a senior Afghan security source told AFP on Friday, a claim by the insurgents.

    Military and government officials had evacuated the city after striking a deal with the militants, the security source told AFP.

    The Taliban is rapidly advancing across Afghanistan and taking control over key provincial capitals. Reports say that the militant group has captured Herat and Kandahar, the country's second and third largest cities after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday.

    It comes just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan.

    X