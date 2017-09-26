After Eman’s death, sister thanks doctors at Burjee Hospital for doing their best

Almost five months after Egyptian national Eman Abdul Atti left Mumbai after shedding 330 -kg from her once 500kg, she died at 4.35am on Monday at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi due to complications from heart disease and kidney dysfunction. Eman's sister Shaimaa Selim later thanked the Abu Dhabi doctors for 'doing their best' job.

"The doctors did their best, but suddenly in a moment everything changed. We are taking her back to Alexandria tomorrow (Tuesday). I cannot imagine life without her, but what more can we do now than pray for her?,'' she said to TOI.

Eman, who turned 37 earlier this month was joined by her mother and her niece for the celebrations at Burjeel, where she was housed in Room 528 on the fifth floor--a sprawling 93 sqm wood-panel led suite remodelled with an extra-wide double door.

The 36-year-old had arrived at the Bureej hospital in Abu Dhabi on May 4 to complete her treatment trip.

OneIndia News