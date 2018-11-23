Afghanistan: Massive blast in a Mosque kills 27

Kabul, Nov 23: A massive blast at a Mosque in Afghanistan's Mandozai district on Friday left at least 27 dead, said reports.

Reports quoting Afghan officials say that it was a suicide attack.

The death toll is high as it is a Friday and people would have gathered at the Mosque for prayers. Maybe that was the reason why a Mosque was chosen as the target for bombing so that maximum damage could be inflicted.

No group has taken responsibility so far.

Further details awaited.