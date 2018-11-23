  • search

Afghanistan: Massive blast in a Mosque kills 27

    Kabul, Nov 23: A massive blast at a Mosque in Afghanistan's Mandozai district on Friday left at least 27 dead, said reports.

    Reports quoting Afghan officials say that it was a suicide attack.

    Representational image

    The death toll is high as it is a Friday and people would have gathered at the Mosque for prayers. Maybe that was the reason why a Mosque was chosen as the target for bombing so that maximum damage could be inflicted.

    No group has taken responsibility so far.

    Further details awaited.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 19:28 [IST]
