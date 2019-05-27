  • search
    Afghanistan: Gunman kills 7 from 1 family in Kabul

    Kabul, May 27: Seven members from a single family were shot down by an unknown gunman in Kart-e-Sakhi area in PD3 district of Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday night.The incident happened on was reported by the family's relatives and confirmed by the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

    This is the third attack in Kabul in the span of one week.

    Afghanistan: Gunman kills 7 from 1 family in Kabul
    Representational Image

    Earlier in the day, a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeted a bus of the employees of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs early on Monday morning in Kabul city's PD2 in Afghanistan, news agency ANI reported quoting Afghan media.

    Afghanistan: 10 injured after IED blast targets bus in Kabul

    The blast targeted a bus of the employees of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs at around at 7:45 a.m. local time on Monday. Security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures.

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 11:46 [IST]
