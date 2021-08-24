Govt to brief all political parties on developments in Afghanistan

Taliban will be judged by deeds, not words: Boris Johnson ahead of G7 meet

Afghanistan Crisis: Joe Biden expected to decide on evacuation deadline in 24 hours

International

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Aug 24: US President Joe Biden is expected to take a call on Tuesday on whether to extend an August 31 deadline to evacuate Americans and their allies to safety.

The Taliban warned of "consequences" if the US and its allies try to remain beyond August 31 in Afghanistan.

An administration official told Reuters that Biden would decide within 24 hours whether to extend the timeline to give the US military time to prepare.

Beyond the need to remove thousands of Americans, there are also citizens of allied countries and Afghans who worked with US forces, such as translators, who need to be airlifted out of Afghanistan.

And then there is the matter of the 6,000 troops deployed to secure and run the airlift.

Some advisers have argued against extending the self-imposed deadline for security reasons.

Biden could signal his intentions at a virtual meeting of the G7 countries on Tuesday.

Monday's key developments

The Taliban said there would be "consequences" should the United States and its allies go beyond the August 31 deadline set for all evacuations to be completed.

PM Modi, German Chancellor Merkel discuss Afghanistan situation

However, the US, Germany and France are all considering an extension as the likelihood of successfully completing the mission within the next week recedes.

The World Health Organization warned that it was looking for ways to get more aid to Afghanistan.

The Taliban said they hoped to negotiate a solution over who will rule in the Panjshir Valley northeast of Kabul, one of the few areas not yet captured by the group.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was important that radical Islam did not spread throughout the region due to the Taliban takeover.

with agency inputs

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 8:19 [IST]