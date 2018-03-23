Afghanistan: 14 killed, 40 wounded in car bomb explosion in Lashkargah City

At least 14 killed and 40 were wounded in car bomb explosion in Afghanistan's Lashkargah City.

Two killed, 20 wounded in car bomb explosion in Lashkargah City, provincial governor's spokesman Omar Zwak says. The explosion took place in front of a stadium.

The explosion occurred at a time when people were returning home after celebrating Afghan new year. Associated Press quoted Aminullah Abed, the chief of the province's public health department, as saying that a large number of people were around the area when the explosion took place. The injured were rushed to a local hospital in Lashkar Gha and the number of casualties is expected to rise.

OneIndia News

