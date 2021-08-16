Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan, probe on

Twitter account of Afghanistan Embassy in India hacked, claims official

oi-Deepika S

Tashkent, Aug 16: An Afghan military plane has crashed inside Uzbekistan, according to the Uzbek defence ministry. However, the pilot ejected safely and survived.

"The military plane illegally crossed the border of Uzbekistan. An investigation is under way," ministry spokesman Bakhrom Zulfikarov told AFP confirming Uzbek media reports. Uzbekistan's southern province of Surkhondaryo borders Afghanistan.

Uzbek media reported that the plane went down Sunday evening in the southeast of the country not far from the border with Afghanistan. At least one person was reported injured.

The Defence Ministry spokesman told Russia''s state RIA Novosti news agency that it was conducting "a thorough analysis" using videos and reports that have surfaced online.

The spokesman added that the findings will be revealed soon.