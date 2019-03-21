  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Acquittal of Samjhauta blast accused shows India's 'insensitivity': Pak

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, Mar 21: Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Thursday said that the acquittal of all four accused in the 2007 Samjhauta train blast case showed India's "insensitivity" towards the victims' families as she raised the issue with the Diplomatic Corps.

    Swami Aseemanand

    The blast in Samjhauta Express occurred near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when the train was on its way to Attari, the last railway station on the Indian side. The blast killed 68 people, mostly Pakistanis.

    A special court in Panchkula in Haryana acquitted main accused Swami Aseemanand and three others in the case on Wednesday.

    Samjhauta blast and the manufacturing of a Hindu terror conspiracy

    In a statement, the Foreign Office said that she briefed the Islamabad-based Diplomatic Corps on the "historic injustice" done to the 44 Pakistanis killed in the Samjhauta Express terrorist attack.

    "The Indian decision to gradually exonerate and finally acquit the perpetrators despite the presence of clear evidence against them, is a reflection of India's callous insensitivity to the plight of the 44 families of the deceased Pakistanis, who have been waiting for more than a decade to see these terrorists brought to justice," she said.

    She stressed that "despite repeated requests by Pakistan for a fair trial and expeditiously bringing the perpetrators to justice, after a lapse of more than 11 years, Indian courts have now exonerated the accused."

    Janjua urged all fair minded people to call upon India to "explore all judicial remedies to ensure that the terrorists are brought to justice." 

    PTI

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan india samjhauta express

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue