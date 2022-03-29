'Abstain from voting on no-trust motion': Imran Khan's whip to party members

YouTube
    Islamabad, Mar 29: Prime Minister Imran Khan has "strictly" directed his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members to either abstain from voting or not attend the session when the no-confidence motion against him is on the agenda.

    The Opposition parties are confident that they can get the support of 172 members in the house of 342 to dislodge the government, while the government claims that it enjoys the required support in the house to foil the attempt.

    "All the members of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the National Assembly of Pakistan shall abstain from voting/ not attend the meeting of the National Assembly on the date when the said resolution is set out on the agenda of the National Assembly for voting," the letter said.

    "No member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shall attend or make himself/herself available at the time and day of voting on the resolution of No-Confidence," it added.

    "Duly designated Parliamentary members will speak on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, during the course of debate on this motion," it further said.

    "All members are required to adhere to these directions in true letter and spirit and keep in mind the intent behind the provision of Article 63-A of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973," the letter read.

    Article 63A of the Pakistan Constitution deals with disqualification on grounds of defection.

    "It is made clear to all members that no member shall violate any instruction or extend any favor, relating to the vote of no confidence, to any other parliamentary party / group whatsoever. Every/any violation of these directions shall be treated as express defection in terms of Article 63-A," it outlined.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing his biggest challenge ever as the head of the government as his country is going through yet another political crisis.

    In the 342-member National Assembly, the party has 155 members and the support of 23 members from six other parties. It needs at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote.

    With 24 of its own MNAs turning dissidents.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 22:16 [IST]
    X