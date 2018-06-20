'Aadhaar, GST will create solid foundation for digital tax system'

Stressing that India needs to take "far greater risks", Infosys President Mohit Joshi, who is in London to take part in 5th Annual UK-India Leadership Conclave, on Wednesday said Aadhaar, UIP and GST will create a solid foundation for a digital tax system in the country.

The conclave, aimed at bolstering UK and India's strategic relationship, began on June 18 and will go on till June 22.

"There is a need for risk capital in India. India needs to take far greater risks.. AI, automation etc. are where the future opportunities lie & a lot of the cutting edge work is happening in British universities," Joshi said in his address at the conclave, being held at De Vere Latimer Estate Latimer, Buckinghamshire.

"Aadhaar, UIP and GST will create a solid foundation for a digital tax system in India," Joshi added.

Meanwhile, India Inc. Founder and CEO Manoj Ladwa, in his welcome address, called for strengthening of UK-India relationship.

He said this UK-India conclave is aimed at elevating the relationship between the two countries so as to make it truly transformational.

"UK-India are in a race to capture the very best talent in the world, we cannot remain in transactional mode.This conclave is to see how we can elevate the relationship to make it truly transformational," he said.

The two-day Leadership Conclave will focus on the growing need for innovation and adaptation in bilateral relations, staging a wide variety of dynamic discussions and symposia, from unmissable VIP keynote addresses to invaluable informal networking opportunities.

