English

'Aadhaar, GST will create solid foundation for digital tax system'

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Stressing that India needs to take "far greater risks", Infosys President Mohit Joshi, who is in London to take part in 5th Annual UK-India Leadership Conclave, on Wednesday said Aadhaar, UIP and GST will create a solid foundation for a digital tax system in the country.

    The conclave, aimed at bolstering UK and India's strategic relationship, began on June 18 and will go on till June 22.

    Infosys President Mohit Joshi speaking at 5th Annual UK-India Leadership Conclave (Image courtesy - Twitter/@joshimohit_ygl)
    Infosys President Mohit Joshi speaking at 5th Annual UK-India Leadership Conclave (Image courtesy - Twitter/@joshimohit_ygl)

    "There is a need for risk capital in India. India needs to take far greater risks.. AI, automation etc. are where the future opportunities lie & a lot of the cutting edge work is happening in British universities," Joshi said in his address at the conclave, being held at De Vere Latimer Estate Latimer, Buckinghamshire.

    "Aadhaar, UIP and GST will create a solid foundation for a digital tax system in India," Joshi added.

    Meanwhile, India Inc. Founder and CEO Manoj Ladwa, in his welcome address, called for strengthening of UK-India relationship.

    He said this UK-India conclave is aimed at elevating the relationship between the two countries so as to make it truly transformational.

    "UK-India are in a race to capture the very best talent in the world, we cannot remain in transactional mode.This conclave is to see how we can elevate the relationship to make it truly transformational," he said.

    [UK-India Week 2018 LIVE: Successful startups are those that focus on specifics]

    The two-day Leadership Conclave will focus on the growing need for innovation and adaptation in bilateral relations, staging a wide variety of dynamic discussions and symposia, from unmissable VIP keynote addresses to invaluable informal networking opportunities.

    Read more about:

    uk india week 2018 infosys united kingdom london

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 18:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue