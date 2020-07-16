YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    8 world leaders join hands to seek equal access to COVID-19 vaccine

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 16: Several world leaders have come together demanding equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, when it is developed.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, authored an article on the issue along with the leaders of Spain, New Zealand, South Korea, Ethiopia and three other countries. They sought cooperation from the various countries in manufacturing and distributing a vaccine for coronavirus.

    8 world leaders join hands to seek equal access to COVID-19 vaccine

    "Vaccines save lives. That's why we're working here at home and with partners around the world to find one. And when we do, we must keep working together to make sure that people everywhere have access to it - because where you live should not determine whether you live," Trudeau said in a tweet.

    Human trials of second COVID-19 vaccine candidate begin

    We - @SahleWorkZewde, @MoonRiver365, @JacindaArdern, @CyrilRamaphosa, @SanchezCastejon, @SwedishPM, @ElyesFakhfakh, and myself - are calling on global leaders to commit to an equitable distribution of an eventual COVID-19 vaccine," Trudeau also said in another tweet.

    An article which has been published in The Washington Post said that the vaccine is the most powerful public health tool. They said that the vaccine distribution, if managed successfully will be a cornerstone of strengthening multilateralism for the future.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus vaccine

    Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue