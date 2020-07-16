8 world leaders join hands to seek equal access to COVID-19 vaccine

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 16: Several world leaders have come together demanding equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, when it is developed.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, authored an article on the issue along with the leaders of Spain, New Zealand, South Korea, Ethiopia and three other countries. They sought cooperation from the various countries in manufacturing and distributing a vaccine for coronavirus.

"Vaccines save lives. That's why we're working here at home and with partners around the world to find one. And when we do, we must keep working together to make sure that people everywhere have access to it - because where you live should not determine whether you live," Trudeau said in a tweet.

Human trials of second COVID-19 vaccine candidate begin

We - @SahleWorkZewde, @MoonRiver365, @JacindaArdern, @CyrilRamaphosa, @SanchezCastejon, @SwedishPM, @ElyesFakhfakh, and myself - are calling on global leaders to commit to an equitable distribution of an eventual COVID-19 vaccine," Trudeau also said in another tweet.

An article which has been published in The Washington Post said that the vaccine is the most powerful public health tool. They said that the vaccine distribution, if managed successfully will be a cornerstone of strengthening multilateralism for the future.