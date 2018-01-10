7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Caribbean Sea, tsunami advisory issued

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the southern coast of Cuba in the Caribbean Sea on Wednesday. Hazardous tsunami waves may be possible within 1000 km (621.371 miles) of the epicentre. According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.6 magnitude temblor struck around 9:51 pm EST. The quake's epicentre was located about 27 miles northeast of the Great Swan Island, off the coast of Honduras.

Tsunami waves up to 3.3 feet (1 meter) above tide level are possible for some coasts of Mexico, Cuba, Jamaica, Belize, Honduras and Cayman Islands, according to the NTWC). Hazardous tsunami waves are also possible along some coastal areas of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Island, the British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Panama, Panama, Nicaragua and Guatemala, as per AccuWeather reports.

