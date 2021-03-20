7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, Tsunami alert issued

New coronavirus variant found in Japan, different from UK, South Africa strain

Tokyo, Mar 20: A strong earthquake has been felt in Japan's capital, triggering Tsunami alert. The USGS put the strength at magnitude 7.2.The shaking in Tokyo started just before 6:10 p.m.

USGS says the quake was centered 34 kilometers (21 miles) east of Ishinomaki, Japan at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles).

The East Japan Railway Company has partially suspended services on the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train line following Saturday's earthquake.

Breaking: A large #earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 has struck along the coast of Northeast #Japan. A localized tsunami is possible near the epicenter according to JMA. pic.twitter.com/ahzeBkA0mi — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) March 20, 2021

The quake was centered off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, in the country''s rugged northeast, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

Japan's Meteorological Agency issued an advisory for a tsunami up to 1 meter (yard) in height for Miyagi prefecture immediately after the quake, but lifted it about 90 minutes later. The tsunami might have reached parts of the Miyagi coast already, Japan''s NHK public television said.

Officials there said there were no immediate reports of damage.

The strong temblor caused a temporary blackout in some areas and suspended bullet train services in the area, NHK said.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities have been detected at nuclear power plants in the region, including the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which suffered meltdowns in the 2011 quake and tsunami.

Akira Wakimoto, a crisis management official in Tome town in Miyagi prefecture, said he was in his apartment when the quake struck, and felt his room shake for a long time.

In a coastal city of Ofunato, Shotaro Suzuki, a hotel employee, said there was a temporary blackout and elevators stopped briefly, but power has been restored and there were no other problems.

"Our guests seemed worried at first, but they have all returned to their rooms, and our facility seems fine,(asterisk) Suzuki told NHK.