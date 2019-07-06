  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7.1 earthquake hits Southern California; second in two days

    By Shreya
    |

    California, July 06: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 hit Southern California, the U.S. Geological Survey and a European quake monitor said, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The quake hit 202 km (125 miles) north of Los Angeles and was later revised down to a magnitude of 6.9 by the European Mediterranean Seismological Agency.

    There were no immediate reports of damage.The San Bernadino County Fire Department reported that the quake had caused some damage to buildings.

    "Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down," the department said on Twitter. "One injury (minor) with firefighters treating patient. No unmet needs currently."

    The latest quake is part of what geologists are calling an "earthquake sequence" and follows a 6.4-magnitude quake that struck the same area on thursday.

    The Los Angeles commuter rail service Metrolink said on Twitter it has stopped service in the city of 4 million people for the time being.

    There had been about 1,700 aftershocks since the Thursday quake, which was a bit higher than average, according to AFP.

    More CALIFORNIA News

    Read more about:

    california earthquake

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue