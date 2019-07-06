7.1 earthquake hits Southern California; second in two days

California, July 06: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 hit Southern California, the U.S. Geological Survey and a European quake monitor said, a day after the strongest quake in the region in 25 years.

The quake hit 202 km (125 miles) north of Los Angeles and was later revised down to a magnitude of 6.9 by the European Mediterranean Seismological Agency.

There were no immediate reports of damage.The San Bernadino County Fire Department reported that the quake had caused some damage to buildings.

"Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down," the department said on Twitter. "One injury (minor) with firefighters treating patient. No unmet needs currently."

The latest quake is part of what geologists are calling an "earthquake sequence" and follows a 6.4-magnitude quake that struck the same area on thursday.

The Los Angeles commuter rail service Metrolink said on Twitter it has stopped service in the city of 4 million people for the time being.

There had been about 1,700 aftershocks since the Thursday quake, which was a bit higher than average, according to AFP.