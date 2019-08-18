  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    65 lost Bangladeshis, Sri Lankan migrants found in Mexico

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mexico City, Aug 18: Mexican authorities said that federal police found 65 severely dehydrated and hungry migrants from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka wandering on a highway in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

    65 lost Bangladeshis, Sri Lankan migrants found in Mexico
    Representational Image

    The federal Public Safety Department said on Thursday that the migra nts recounted a long, complicated trip in a bid to reach the US border.

    People waiting for legal migration to be allowed soon: Trump

    The migrants reported they set out April 24 from an airport in Qatar and flew to Turkey and Colombia.

    From there, they moved through Ecuador, Panama and Guatemala before reaching Mexico.

    Once in Mexico, the migrants said, they boarded boats and travelled on the Coatzacoalcos River, though it is not clear why. The river does not lead anywhere near the US border.

    More MIGRANTS News

    Read more about:

    migrants mexico bangladeshis

    Story first published: Sunday, August 18, 2019, 9:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue