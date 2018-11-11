  • search

61 killed in clashes in Yemen's Al Hudaydah

By
    Sana'a, Nov 11: At least 61 killed in clashes in Yemen's Al Hudaydah on Sunday.

    Supporters of Houthi Shiites attend a rally to mark the third anniversary of the Houthis' takeover of the Yemeni capital, in Sanaa, Yemen.PTI Photo

    Medics in the Red Sea city reported 43 Huthi rebels and nine loyalists killed in clashes over the past 24 hours. Another nine loyalist fighters were reported killed by medics at a hospital in government-held Mokha, south of Hodeida. A government military source confirmed the toll.

    Dozens of wounded rebels were transferred to hospitals in the provinces of Sanaa and Ibb, further inland, a source at the Hodeida military hospital said.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 12:10 [IST]
