    Vanuatu, Jan 16: A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 has struck the Pacific Ocean off Vanuatu. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

    6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Pacific Ocean off Vanuatu

    According to reports, the earthquake, which struck at 5:06 a.m. local time on Wednesday, was centred just off Toga, an island in the Torres Islands archipelago in Torba province. 

    The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) put the preliminary magnitude at 6.6, down from an initial estimate of 6.8. It said it struck at a depth of 47 kilometers (29 miles), making it a shallow earthquake.

    The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the quake.

