  • search
Trending JNU Bharat Bandh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia’s northwest

    By PTI
    |

    Banda Aceh, Jan 07: A strong earthquake jolted Indonesia's northwest on Tuesday, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

    The 6.2 magnitude quake struck at a depth of 20 kilometres (12.5 miles) just off the coast of Simeulue island, west of Sumatra, according to the US Geological Survey. Indonesia's weather and geophysics bureau said there was no tsunami threat. People panicked and ran outside their homes when the quake hit.

    6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia’s northwest
    Representational Image

    "We are now watching at the beach to monitor the movement of seawater," Simeulue resident Ahmadi told AFP.

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 jolts coast of British Columbia, no tsunami alert

    No casualties or infrastructure damage have been reported so far. Indonesia suffers frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

    More than 2,200 people died and another 1,000 were declared missing in 2018 after a 7.5 magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami on Sulawesi island.

    A 9.1 magnitude earthquake on Boxing Day in 2004 struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami that claimed the lives of more than 170,000 people in Indonesia alone.

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake indonesia

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue