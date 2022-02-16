PM calls J&K LG to inquire about situation in J&K after earthquake hits Afghan-Tajik border

6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Guatemala; no damage reports

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mexico, Feb 16: A magnitude-6.1 earthquake on the Pacific Coast jolted Central America nation Guatemala on Wednesday. There was no immediate warning of any tsunami. The tremor was recorded early morning on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022, at 1:12 am local time.

The US Geological Survey says the quake was 83.6 kilometres below the surface. Great depths tend to lessen a quake's shaking at the surface.

The earthquake's epicenter was Nueva Concepción town in Guatemala City. Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter. It might have caused light to moderate damage.

Guatemala is in a risk zone for tremors, located where the Caribbean Cocos tectonic plates converge with North America's tectonic plates.

San Marcos was hit by earthquakes in 2012 and 2014 that left dozens dead.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 14:07 [IST]