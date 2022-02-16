YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Guatemala; no damage reports

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mexico, Feb 16: A magnitude-6.1 earthquake on the Pacific Coast jolted Central America nation Guatemala on Wednesday. There was no immediate warning of any tsunami. The tremor was recorded early morning on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022, at 1:12 am local time.

    The US Geological Survey says the quake was 83.6 kilometres below the surface. Great depths tend to lessen a quake's shaking at the surface.

    6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Guatemala; no damage reports

    The earthquake's epicenter was Nueva Concepción town in Guatemala City. Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter. It might have caused light to moderate damage.

    Guatemala is in a risk zone for tremors, located where the Caribbean Cocos tectonic plates converge with North America's tectonic plates.

    San Marcos was hit by earthquakes in 2012 and 2014 that left dozens dead.

    More EARTHQUAKE News  

    Read more about:

    earthquake

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 14:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X