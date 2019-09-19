6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta, Sep 19: An earthquake measuring 6.1-magnitude rocked Indonesia's western East Java province on Thursday with no potential for tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake was upgraded from 5.6-magnitude reported several minutes earlier, an official in charge at the agency Alfath Abubakar told Xinhua via phone.

The quake rocked at 2.06 p.m. with an epicenter at 56 km of Tuban and with the depth at 656 km under the sea bed, the official said.

Several minutes later, a 6.0-magnitude quake with the depth at 623 km under the seafloor, and is believed to be an aftershock, struck off the province, he said, adding analysis on the status of the last quake is being undertaken, Xinhua news agency reported.