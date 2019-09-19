  • search
Trending ISRO Delhi Strike E-Cigarettes
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

    By
    |

    Jakarta, Sep 19: An earthquake measuring 6.1-magnitude rocked Indonesia's western East Java province on Thursday with no potential for tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The quake was upgraded from 5.6-magnitude reported several minutes earlier, an official in charge at the agency Alfath Abubakar told Xinhua via phone.

    The quake rocked at 2.06 p.m. with an epicenter at 56 km of Tuban and with the depth at 656 km under the sea bed, the official said.

    Earthquake jolts parts of Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan

    Several minutes later, a 6.0-magnitude quake with the depth at 623 km under the seafloor, and is believed to be an aftershock, struck off the province, he said, adding analysis on the status of the last quake is being undertaken, Xinhua news agency reported.

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 16:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue