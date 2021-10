Why US engaging with Pakistan on Afghanistan is a cause of worry for India

International

oi-PTI

Kabul, Oct 08: A bomb blast on worshippers at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz killed at least 50 people Friday, in the bloodiest assault since US forces left the country.

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 18:04 [IST]