50 countries issue joint statement against Russia's veto on Ukraine resolution: UN

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New York, Feb 26: As many as fifty counties have issued a joint statement saying that Russia "abused" its veto power by blocking a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning the Russian military action in Ukraine.

The joint statement, which was read aloud by the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said this resolution was "vital and straightforward."

"Fundamentally, it was about whether the countries on the Security Council - charged with maintaining international peace and security - believe in upholding the UN Charter," the statement said.

Holding Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible, the signatories said that Russia's action amounts to "violation of the UN Charter."

"Russia has abused its power today to veto our strong resolution. But Russia cannot veto our voices. Russia cannot veto the Ukrainian people.

Russia cannot veto their own people protesting this war in the streets. Russia cannot veto the UN Charter. Russia cannot, and will not, veto accountability," the statement added.

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:13 [IST]