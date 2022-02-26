YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    50 countries issue joint statement against Russia's veto on Ukraine resolution: UN

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New York, Feb 26: As many as fifty counties have issued a joint statement saying that Russia "abused" its veto power by blocking a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning the Russian military action in Ukraine.

    50 countries issue joint statement against Russias veto on Ukraine resolution: UN

    The joint statement, which was read aloud by the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said this resolution was "vital and straightforward."

    "Fundamentally, it was about whether the countries on the Security Council - charged with maintaining international peace and security - believe in upholding the UN Charter," the statement said.

    Holding Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible, the signatories said that Russia's action amounts to "violation of the UN Charter."

    "Russia has abused its power today to veto our strong resolution. But Russia cannot veto our voices. Russia cannot veto the Ukrainian people.

    Russia cannot veto their own people protesting this war in the streets. Russia cannot veto the UN Charter. Russia cannot, and will not, veto accountability," the statement added.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war ukraine

    Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X