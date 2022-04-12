5 shot in New York City subway station, trains halted [report]

At least 8 deaths as Hurricane Ida's remnants hit New York City, New Jersey

April 12, New York: At least five people were shot in a New York City subway station on Tuesday, the the law enforcement agency said.

Several people were shot and explosive devices were found in a New York City subway station on Tuesday, local media reported, citing fire department sources.

The incident occurred during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, according to news media.

The police were seeking a man with a gas mask and an orange construction vest, the official said, reported The New York Times. The violent episode heightened simmering fears about public safety that have hindered New York City's push to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police officers were called to the 36th Street subway station, where the D, N and R lines pass through the Sunset Park neighbourhood, at around 8:30 a.m., a Police Department spokeswoman said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the city's subway, said no additional details were immediately available. A spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams declined to comment as reports were still preliminary.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting and the White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed, Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, said.