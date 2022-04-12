YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    5 shot in New York City subway station, trains halted [report]

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    April 12, New York: At least five people were shot in a New York City subway station on Tuesday, the the law enforcement agency said.

    Several people were shot and explosive devices were found in a New York City subway station on Tuesday, local media reported, citing fire department sources.

    5 shot in New York City subway station, trains halted [report]

    The incident occurred during the morning commute at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, according to news media.

    The police were seeking a man with a gas mask and an orange construction vest, the official said, reported The New York Times. The violent episode heightened simmering fears about public safety that have hindered New York City's push to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Police officers were called to the 36th Street subway station, where the D, N and R lines pass through the Sunset Park neighbourhood, at around 8:30 a.m., a Police Department spokeswoman said.

    The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the city's subway, said no additional details were immediately available. A spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams declined to comment as reports were still preliminary.

    US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting and the White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed, Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, said.

    More NEW YORK News  

    Read more about:

    new york

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X