  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    5-digit expiry date on product baffles shopper, Retailer gives bizarre explanation

    By
    |

    London, June 27: One shopper in the UK was baffled by the expiry date on his sachet of Tesco burger relish, which cryptically read '20140'. The shopper could not figure out the five-digit date.

    Taking to Twitter, the customer Matthew Stock asked the supermarket what exactly it meant by the date "20140", which left him unable to decode the expiry date on his burger relish.

    5-digit expiry date on product baffles shopper, Retailer gives bizarre explanation
    Image Courtesy: Twitter/@mattyjstock

    Well, the answer is sadly not that simple.

    A Tesco employee called Sharon replied suggesting it could mean January 2 in 2040 - asking the shopper to submit a photograph of the bar code to help solve the mystery.

    Divorced Man ties 'haunted' wedding ring to fish's tail to 'break the curse'

    "If I'm honest Matthew, I have no idea. 2nd of January 2040? Can you send me the products barcode number? I'll have a chat with my support team about this and find out for you. Thanks - Sharon."

    The conversation then took another turn when another Tesco employee replied suggesting his expiry date could be written in another calendar altogether.

    Maggie revealed the code was, in fact, written in the Julian date - a continuous count of days since noon Universal Time on January 1, 4713 BC. The expiration date read 20 May 2020, Tesco's support team found.

    Watch TikTok videos of nurses in Odisha hospital goes viral; Inquiry begins

    The response naturally surprised the shopper who wrote,"Are you serious? Surely that's not a legitimate way of dating products?"

    The tweet had ever since gone viral with shoppers tweeting the grocer with bizarre codes, and asking for Maggie to decode it.

    Basically, the Julian calendar hasn't been used in Britain since 1752, which was when the now-prevalent Gregorian system - the most commonly used calendar in the world - was first introduced.

    More UNITED KINGDOM News

    Read more about:

    united kingdom shopping date

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 6:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue