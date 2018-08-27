4 dead, 10 injured as gunman opens fire at Florida

Florida, Aug 26: A gunman has killed 4 people and injured 10 others at Florida, US on Sunday. The incident took place at a video game tournament that was being streamed online from a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida, local media said citing police sources.

The incident is said to have taken place in Jacksonville, Florida, and the police have urged people to "stay away" from the area.

"Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY," the sheriff's office tweeted, as per reports.

The shooting incident is said to have taken place at an entertainment complex by the name Jacksonville Landing which is close to St. Johns River.

Some reports say that the suspect has been shot dead.