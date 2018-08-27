  • search

4 dead, 10 injured as gunman opens fire at Florida

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Florida, Aug 26: A gunman has killed 4 people and injured 10 others at Florida, US on Sunday. The incident took place at a video game tournament that was being streamed online from a restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida, local media said citing police sources.

    4 dead, 10 injured as gunman opens fire at Florida
    Image courtesy: Twitter

    The incident is said to have taken place in Jacksonville, Florida, and the police have urged people to "stay away" from the area.

    "Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY," the sheriff's office tweeted, as per reports.

    The shooting incident is said to have taken place at an entertainment complex by the name Jacksonville Landing which is close to St. Johns River.

    Some reports say that the suspect has been shot dead.

    Read more about:

    united states florida

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue