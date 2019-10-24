  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    39 dead in truck in UK were Chinese national

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    London, Oct 24: The 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain were Chinese nationals, several British media outlets reported on Thursday, citing sources. The victims were discovered in a container on the back of a truck in Grays, east of London, on Wednesday, shortly after arriving by ferry from Belgium.

    "This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives," Essex Police chief superintendent Andrew Mariner said in a statement. "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened."

    39 dead in truck in UK were Chinese national
    An aerial view as police forensic officers attend the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, in Thurock.PTI Photo

    The police said they were alerted by the ambulance service shortly before 1:40am (0040 GMT) following the discovery of a truck container with people inside at the Waterglade Industrial Park. "We are in the process of identifying the victims.

    However I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process," said Mariner. "We believe the lorry is from Bulgaria," said Mariner. He said it was thought the truck entered Britain on Saturday at Holyhead on the northwest tip of Wales -- one of the main ports for ferries from Ireland. "We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our enquiries continue."

    More UNITED KINGDOM News

    Read more about:

    united kingdom truck chinese

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue