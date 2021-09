33-member Taliban cabinet in Afghanistan: Full list

Sure China will work out arrangement with Taliban: Biden

Kabul, Sep 08: Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a close aide to the group's late founder Mullah Omar, has been named as head of Afghanistan's new caretaker government.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban's political office, will be the deputy leader while Sirajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani Network, has been named as interior minister.

Names Portfolio Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund PM Mullah Abdul Ghani First deputy to PM Molvi Abdul Salam Hanafi (Uzbek) Second deputy to PM Molvi Muhammad Yaqoob Defence minister Alhaj Mullah Sirajuddin Haqqani Interior minister Molvi Ameer Khan Muttaqi Foreign minister Mullah Hidayatullah Badri (Gul Agha) Finance minister Sheikh Molvi Nurullah Munir Education minister Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwa Minister Information and Broadcasting Qari Din Mohamamad Hanif (Tajik) Ministry of economic affairs Sheikh Noor Muhammad Saqib Minister Hajj and Auqaf Molvi Abdul Hakim Law minister Mullah Noorullah Noori Minister for border and tribal affairs Mullah Muhammad Younas Akhundzada Minister for development Sheikh Muhammad Khalid Minister for Dawat and Irshaad Mullah Abdul Mannan Umeri Minister for public works Mullah Muhammad Essa Akhund Minister for minerals and petroleum Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor Minister for water and power Hameedullah Akhundzada Minister for civil aviation and transport Abdul Baki Haqqani Minister for higher education Najibullah Haqqani Minister for communicationn Khalil ur Rehman Haqqani Minister for refugees Abdul Haq Waseeq Int chief Haji Muhammad Idris Incharge Afghanistan Bank Molvi Ahmed Jan Ahmedi Incharge administrative affairs Mullah Muhammad Fazil Mazloom Akhund Deputy to defence minister Qari Faseehuddin (Tajik) Army chief Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanakzai Deputy to foreign minister Molvi Noor Jalal/td> Deputy to interior minister Zabiullah Mujahid Deputy to minister of information and broadcasting Mullah Taj Mir Jawad First deputy to int chief Mullah Rehmatullah Najib Administrative deputy to int chief Mullah Abdul Haq Special assistant to interior minister