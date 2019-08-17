  • search
    300 tourists isolated in mudslides in Alaska national park

    By PTI
    Juneau, Aug 17: Three hundred tourists are stranded in a national park in Alaska after heavy rains triggered mudslides and caused excess water from a culvert to damage a road.

    Alaska
    The superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve closed Denali Park Road to all traffic at mile 30 on Friday. The road is the only one inside the vast park.

    The National Park Service said in a news release it anticipates reopening the road Saturday. The park service says officials are working to ensure the safety and comfort of those effected.

    Shuttle buses are gathering people at the Toklat Rest Area temporarily while road crews continue to address hazard areas. Similar debris flows led to daylong traffic restrictions last week.

    Continued heavy rains since kept the road and surrounding tundra saturated with water.

