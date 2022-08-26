YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    3 civilians and a cop killed in Tucson apartment shooting

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Tucson, Aug 26: Four people were killed, including a local law enforcement official, in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in southern Arizona, officials said.

    Police in Tucson identified one of the victims as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and another as a employee of the apartment complex, KVOA-TV reported. Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction notice at the complex at the time of the shooting, but additional details were still unknown, KGUN-TV reported.

    3 civilians and a cop killed in Tucson apartment shooting

    Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson extended sympathies on behalf of of the county to Martinez-Garibay's family, friends and colleagues.

    Police: Malmo shooting suspect is a 15-year-old boyPolice: Malmo shooting suspect is a 15-year-old boy

    “I am heartbroken at this terrible tragedy and I will keep Constable Martinez and all who knew and loved her in my thoughts,” she said in a statement.

    Comments

    More KILLED News  

    Read more about:

    killed shooting arizona

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X