India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

2004 grenade attack case: Former PM Khaleda Zia’s son gets life sentence

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dhaka, Oct 10: A special court in Dhaka sentenced a former minister to death on Wednesday in connection with a grenade attack in 2004. The court also handed a life sentence to Tarique Rahman, the son of Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

    Khaleda Zia

    The attack on an Awami League rally on August 21, 2004 targeted Hasina, who was the opposition leader at that time . Hasina survived the attack with a partial hearing loss.

    Security was tightened in the capital as the accused were brought to the court.

    Rahman, 50, was tried in absentia with the court declaring him a "fugitive". He now lives in London where he is believed to have sought asylum though the British authorities have declined to reveal his immigration status.

    Also Read Police nabs 16 illegal Bangladesh immigrants in Mathura

    Judge Shahed Nuruddin of Dhaka's fast track Tribunal pronounced the judgment ordering Rahman to be sent to prison for life along with 18 others. Former state minister for home Lutfozzaman Babar is among 19 people who were sentenced to death.

    Rahman, two former ministers including Babar and former top police and intelligence officials of the then BNP-led four-party alliance government were among 49 accused in the cases.

    The judge made 12-point observations on the background, motive and consequences of the attack.

    Investigations found an influential quarter of the then BNP-led government, including Rahman, masterminded and sponsored the attackers -- the operatives of militant Harkatul Jihad al Islami (HuJI).

    Also Read Bangladesh-India-Nepal: Fake currency route busted, four convicted

    Investigators said Hasina was the main target of the attack. Hasina was injured in the attack while party's women front chief and former president Zillur Rahman's wife Ivy Rahman were among the dead.

    Zia, who is now serving a five-year imprisonment in a graft case, was not made an accused in the case.

    Read more about:

    khaleda zia

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue