2 injured as fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York City

Posted By: PTI
New York, Jan 8: New York City fire officials say a fire in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system injured two people and caused smoke to billow from the roof.

The Fire Department of New York says the fire started around 7 AM at the building that contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices.

Fire officials say a civilian was treated for serious injuries and a firefighter was treated for minor injuries. It took about an hour to put out the fire on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The president's son Eric tweeted his thanks to firefighters for doing "an incredible job."

PTI

