2 injured after several small explosions near Bangkok's Mahanakhon tower
International
Bangkok, Aug 02: Several small explosions were heard in Bangkok in at least three locations, two people have suffered minor injuries. Police investigation underway.
เสียงระเบิด ดังมาก ไหล่ BTS ช่องนนทรี เวลา 8.36 pic.twitter.com/Ju4dQ2QPM8— thanapat (@sospixs) August 2, 2019
Earlier on Thursday, Police temporarily closed the inbound section of Rama I Road outside their headquarters on Thursday after a security camera captured a man dropping a suspicious object at the fence