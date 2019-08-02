  • search
    2 injured after several small explosions near Bangkok's Mahanakhon tower

    By Simran Kashyap
    Bangkok, Aug 02: Several small explosions were heard in Bangkok in at least three locations, two people have suffered minor injuries. Police investigation underway.

    2 injured after several small explosions near Bangkoks Mahanakhon tower

    Earlier on Thursday, Police temporarily closed the inbound section of Rama I Road outside their headquarters on Thursday after a security camera captured a man dropping a suspicious object at the fence

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 8:44 [IST]
