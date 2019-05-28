2 dead, many including school children injured in Japan mass stabbing

By Anuj Cariappa

Tokyo, May 28: At least 15 people including many primary school children were stabbed in Kawasaki city.

The police said that the incident took place on Tuesday morning on a street near a park in Noto. The injury toll stands at 15. Nearly 8 children are said to be injured in the attack.

The man who sustained injuries himself has been detained. Two knives have been recovered from the scene.

Reports stated that at least one child and an adult showed no vital signs. The man who was detained is in his 40s or 50s. The suspect who was stabbed on the neck is said to have died in the attack.

An eye witness quoted by the Japan Times said that he heard fire engines coming in the morning. He said that he saw a man lying on the ground bleeding. I saw many elementary school children lying on the ground near a school bust stop. There was another man lying on the ground bleeding, he also added.