18 Indian fishermen arrested by Pakistan

Karachi, Sep 13: Pakistan authorities have arrested 18 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in the country's territorial waters, an official said.

The latest batch of Indian fishermen was arrested on Tuesday (Sep 11) by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and they will be produced before a judicial magistrate on Thursday by the Docks police, the official said.

Two fishing boats of the Indian fishermen were also seized. They will now join hundreds of other Indian fishermen lodged in jails in Karachi before they are released either on completion of sentences or through any goodwill gesture announced by the Pakistan government.

On August 14, the Pakistan government had as a gesture of goodwill on the country's Independence Day released 26 Indian fishermen in Karachi. Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other's fishermen who inadvertently enter into their waters. They languish in jails until they are set free on occasions.

