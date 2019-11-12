  • search
Trending Maharashtra Ayodhya Verdict
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    15 killed, 58 injured in Bangladesh train collision

    By
    |

    Dhaka, Nov 12: At least 15 people were killed and over 50 others injured in a head-on collision between two trains in Brahmanbaria district in east-central Bangladesh on Tuesday, according to media reports. Chittagong-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and Dhaka-bound Turna Nishita collided near Mondobhag Railway Station in the district around 3:30am on Tuesday, Hayat-ud-Dowla Khan, Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.

    Khan said that the accident occured because the loco masters did not obey the signals.

    15 killed, 58 injured in Bangladesh train collision

    Three separate probe committees have been formed to investigate the mishap, railways ministry secretary Mofazzal Hossain was quoted as saying in the report.

    Hyderabad: 5 injured after two trains collide head-on at Kacheguda Railway Station

    The Daily Star reported that the two trains collided as one of them- Udayan Express-was changing tracks at Akhaura Railway Junction.

    Identities of the deceased have not been ascertained yet, the report said.

    Shayamal Kanti Das, officer-in-charge of Akhaura railway police station, said 12 people died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries at different hospitals.

    "The rescue operation was underway. Death toll may rise as many people are still trapped under the damaged coaches," he added.

    Jamshedpur engineer dies while trying to chase phone snatcher in running train

    Train services between Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Noakhali and Chattogram-Sylhet have been suspended following the accident.

    Two relief trains from Akhaura and Laksam railway junctions have been rushed to the spot for rescue and relief operations, the Daily Star reported.

    More BANGLADESH News

    Read more about:

    bangladesh train accident killed

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 10:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue