Explained: Indonesia’s surprise palm oil export ban and its impact on consumers of India

127 dead after violence at football match in Indonesia

International

oi-Deepika S

Jakarta, Oct 02: At least 127 people killed and several injured after a clashes broke out following a football match in the East Java province. The incident took place after the host team, Arema FC, lost to a rival team and angry supporters invaded the football pitch triggering a stampede-like situation.

Local news channels showed video footages where fans were rushing onto the pitch in the stadium in Malang and images of body bags.

"Of the 127 people who died, two were police officers, Nico Afina. 34 people died in the stadium, and the rest died at a hsoptial. Another 180 people were also injured during the stampede," the provincial chief was quoted saying by DW news.

Most of the people died from suffocation during the stampede, Afinta added.

Indonesia: 26 missing after ferry boat capsizes

Following the incident, the Football Association of Indonesia (PFFI) has suspended the football league for a week.

Afinta, the police chief, said authorities had recommended that the match should be attended by Arema fans only because of fierce rivarly between the two clubs.

Earlier also, the strong rivalry between between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya has led to violence among supporters.