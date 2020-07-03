  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China PM Modi in Leh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10 Sikh pilgrims among 29 killed as train rams bus in Pakistan

    By
    |

    Karachi, July 03: At least 29 people, mainly comprising Sikh pilgrims, were killed when a passenger vehicle run over by a train travelling to Lahore from Karachi in Pakistan's Sheikhupura.

    Shah Hussain Express which was coming from Karachi to Lahore hit the mini-bus carrying Sikh pilgrims at an unmanned level crossing at Farooqababd, some 60 kms from Lahore, at 1.30 pm.

    Representational Image
    Image Courtesy @ANI

    Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI that at least 29 people, most of them Pakistani Sikhs, were killed in the collision.

    Of the dead, 10 have been identified as Sikh pilgrims, said the DPO of Sheikhupura. They were reportedly returning from Nankana Sahib.

    The report said rescue officials have arrived at the site of the accident and are shifting the injured and the dead to nearby hospitals.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue