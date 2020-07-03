10 Sikh pilgrims among 29 killed as train rams bus in Pakistan

International

oi-Deepika S

Karachi, July 03: At least 29 people, mainly comprising Sikh pilgrims, were killed when a passenger vehicle run over by a train travelling to Lahore from Karachi in Pakistan's Sheikhupura.

Shah Hussain Express which was coming from Karachi to Lahore hit the mini-bus carrying Sikh pilgrims at an unmanned level crossing at Farooqababd, some 60 kms from Lahore, at 1.30 pm.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI that at least 29 people, most of them Pakistani Sikhs, were killed in the collision.

Of the dead, 10 have been identified as Sikh pilgrims, said the DPO of Sheikhupura. They were reportedly returning from Nankana Sahib.

The report said rescue officials have arrived at the site of the accident and are shifting the injured and the dead to nearby hospitals.