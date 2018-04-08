1 man dead in apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City

One person was killed and at least four were injured after a fire broke out in Trump Tower in New York City on Saturday, according to the officials at Fire Department.

The person who died was a resident of the building's 50th floor who had been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The four-alarm fire erupted on the 50th floor of the high-rise on Fifth Avenue near West 56th Street.

US President Donald Trump tweeted shortly after the incident, saying the fire at his namesake high-rise "is out." "Very confined (well built building)," he tweeted. "Firemen (and women) did a gret job. THANK YOU!"

The fire at Trump Tower comes three months after a minor fire broke out in a cooling tower on the roof of the building.

